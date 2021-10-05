‘Basically Inviting The Entire World’: Chip Roy Slams Biden Admin Over Open Border Policies

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about a recent announcement by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the ongoing border crisis and more.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Heartbreaking Account Of Biden’s Chaotic Afghan Evacuation

‘I Didn’t Know That We’d Still Be At War’: Five Servicemen Who Were Children On 9/11 Share Memories

Doctor Beaten By Taliban Recalls Escaping Afghanistan With Family, Discusses Country’s Future

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.