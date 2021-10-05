Brian Laundrie’s Sister Urges Brother To ‘Come Forward,’ Says Parents Should ‘Come Clean’ If They’re Involved In Disappearance

Brian Laundrie’s sister Cassie Laundrie urged her brother Tuesday to “come forward” and said her parents should “come clean” if they are involved in “this horrible mess”.

“I worry about him. I hope he’s OK. And then I’m angry and I don’t know what to think,” she said on ABC’s “Good Morning America”. “I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess.”

“I don’t know if my parents are involved. I think if they are, they should come clean,” Laundrie told GMA.

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Brian Laundrie’s sister urges him to “come forward” amid nationwide search. “I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess.”@VictorOquendohttps://t.co/f64sRXbIP1 pic.twitter.com/D2EBh7rjON — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 5, 2021

Laundrie said the last time she physically saw and spoke to her bother was on Sept. 6. She said she has since tried to get in touch with him, but his phone went straight to voicemail. (RELATED: Gabby Petito And Brian Laundrie: Everything You Need To Know)

The Laundries went camping on Sept. 6 before Brian was reported missing on Sept. 17. “We just went for a couple of hours and we ate dinner and had s’mores around the campfire and left,” Laundrie said. “There was nothing peculiar about it, there was no feeling of grand goodbye.”

Laundrie took questions from a group of protestors outside her Florida home Monday. She told the protestors that her family was ignoring her and she knew nothing about the situation, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Man Claims To Have Seen Brian Laundrie Near Appalachian Trail)

An arrest warrant was issued for Brian Laundrie on Sept. 22.