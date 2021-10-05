Editorial

ESPN’s Marcus Spears Says Urban Meyer Should Be Fired Over Dancing Video

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reacts against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
ESPN pundit Marcus Spears had a hot take for the ages about Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer has been all over the news ever since a video surfaced of a young woman dancing up on him at a bar as the Jags sit at 0-4. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Spears wasn’t impressed by the video and thinks Meyer should be shown the door.

“Shad Khan, You need to find yourself a new head coach, bro. It’s time for Urban Meyer to be dismissed and relieved of his duties,” Spears, who used to play in the NFL, said during a Monday appearance on ESPN when discussing the dancing video.

Urban Meyer should be fired? He should lose his job over this video? Has Spears lost his mind? There are hot takes and then there’s this take.

Even if you want to criticize Meyer for other actions and the team being awful, advocating for his firing over this is just laughable.

Did he break the law? No. Did he do something that embarrassed the team beyond repair? No. So, why are we talking about firing him?

Everyone needs to chill out with this situation. Urban Meyer should have been much smarter, but advocating for him to lose his job is downright ridiculous.

He apologized and it’s time to move on. He’ll get roasted by his players and Twitter, but firing him is just a bridge too far.