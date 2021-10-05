ESPN’s Marcus Spears Says Urban Meyer Should Be Fired Over Dancing Video

ESPN pundit Marcus Spears had a hot take for the ages about Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer has been all over the news ever since a video surfaced of a young woman dancing up on him at a bar as the Jags sit at 0-4. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Spears wasn’t impressed by the video and thinks Meyer should be shown the door.

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

“Shad Khan, You need to find yourself a new head coach, bro. It’s time for Urban Meyer to be dismissed and relieved of his duties,” Spears, who used to play in the NFL, said during a Monday appearance on ESPN when discussing the dancing video.

You can watch his full comments below. It’s a ridiculous segment.

Marcus Spears and Dan Orlovsky call for Urban Meyer to be fired on ESPN Live over lap dance video pic.twitter.com/cbjTmGBSPS — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 4, 2021

Urban Meyer should be fired? He should lose his job over this video? Has Spears lost his mind? There are hot takes and then there’s this take.

Even if you want to criticize Meyer for other actions and the team being awful, advocating for his firing over this is just laughable.

Urban Meyer is in hot water after a young blonde woman danced up on him. As I told my mom, when you’re 0-4, you have to find ways to cope. Let’s just be thankful Urban’s health issues didn’t flare up. pic.twitter.com/urMsdPoxPG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 4, 2021

Did he break the law? No. Did he do something that embarrassed the team beyond repair? No. So, why are we talking about firing him?

Everyone needs to chill out with this situation. Urban Meyer should have been much smarter, but advocating for him to lose his job is downright ridiculous.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer apologized to the team for being a distraction following the viral video that surfaced over the weekend: pic.twitter.com/GIZtB2UW9s — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 4, 2021

He apologized and it’s time to move on. He’ll get roasted by his players and Twitter, but firing him is just a bridge too far.