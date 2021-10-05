Editorial

George Clooney Won’t Let His Wife Watch ‘Batman & Robin’ Because He Wants Her To Still Respect Him

Lebanese-British barrister Amal Clooney (L) and husband US actor George Clooney arrive for "The Tender Bar" premiere at the Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on October 3, 2021. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

George Clooney won’t let his wife Amal watch “Batman & Robin.”

During a brief red carpet interview with Variety, Clooney and his famous wife revealed that she can’t watch the horrible film. Why? Because Clooney wants to still be respected. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“No, there’s certain films…I want my wife to have some respect for me,” Clooney explained during a Variety interview after Amal let it slip she can’t watch the hilariously bad movie.

Honestly, it’s hard to blame Clooney for not wanting Amal to see “”Batman & Robin.” It’s such a bad movie that it’s hard to believe it’s even real.

I am often critical of films, but we’re talking about a movie that is so bad that it’s borderline offensive to the audience.

Who the hell thought people were going to like it? There is literally a scene where villains are skating around fighting Clooney as Batman.

It’s the stuff you’d expect someone on LSD to come up with. It’s beyond stupid.

So, as hard as it might be for some people to understand, I totally get why George Clooney might not want his wife watching “Batman & Robin.” I wouldn’t want anyone to remember it if I had been the star.