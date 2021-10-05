HBO Releases The Chilling First Trailer For ‘House Of The Dragon’

HBO has dropped the first trailer for “House of the Dragon.”

The first preview for the highly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel series dropped Tuesday morning, and it’s absolutely incredible. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give it a watch below. It’s going to have your heart racing!

“House of the Dragon” is set a couple hundred years before “Game of Thrones” and follows the reign of the Targaryens.

In the original series, Daenerys was a Targaryen and all hell broke loose when her father, the Mad King, was killed.

Now, fans will get to see how the Targaryens ruled, and “House of the Dragon” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

If there’s one thing I know about, it’s great television and the first trailer has me more than excited!

It also drops in 2022, which means you can add another great show to the lineup for next year. We already have “Ozark” and “Stranger Things” coming up in 2022.

Now, we know for sure “House of the Dragon” will also arrive. It’s going to be a hell of a year for entertainment.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on “House of the Dragon” as I have them. I honestly can’t wait!