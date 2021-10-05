‘Look How Happy I Am Being A Trump Republican’: Leo Terrell Says Andrew Yang Should Join The GOP And Be ‘Honest’

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said Tuesday that former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang “needs to become a Republican” and not just an Independent.

WATCH:

“Let me tell you right now: he left the Democratic Party just like I did; he’s not welcome: it’s too far left,” Terrell told “Fox & Friends.”

“You never see Andrew Yang with [Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] or the extreme left,” he continued, noting that Yang does not “believe in open borders” and has no place in the “progressive wing” of the Democratic Party. (RELATED: Poll Shows Andrew Yang Slightly Favored For NYC Mayor Among Democratic Voters)

Terrell said that Yang ran for mayor in “progressive New York City” and lost, claiming the message from that experience is that the Democratic Party has become “too extreme.” Terrell then claimed that instead of declaring himself an Independent, Yang needs to move to the GOP just as he did before the 2020 presidential election.

“Look at me … look how happy I am being a Trump Republican,” Terrell said.

The Fox News contributor noted that Yang has been a Democrat for 26 years but that the party is not the same political organization that it once was, and has become “the party of George Soros.”

“What Andrew Yang is not being honest about, is where he talks about moving into an Independent, is that the [Democratic] Party left him: it left me last year, that’s why I left,” he said.

Terrell said if Yang “really wants to galvanize this country” he should “tell the truth” that the Democratic Party has become “too extreme.” (RELATED: Andrew Yang Rips Into Media Over Impeachment Coverage)

The lawyer told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade that President Joe Biden, though nominally the leader of his party, “has been hijacked by the extreme left” represented by Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez.

“Basically, he’s a man on an island and he has no other alternative.”