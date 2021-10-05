Editorial

Justin Herbert Dominates Against The Raiders, Throws Three Touchdowns

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers covers his helmet with his hands against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium on October 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert dominated Monday against the Raiders.

During the 28-14 win for the Chargers, Herbert tossed three touchdown passes and went for 222 yards during his impressive performance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s crazy how impressive Herbert has been since becoming the starter for the Chargers. Coming out of Oregon, there were big questions surrounding whether or not he could cut it in the NFL.

It seemed like every other day there were anonymous reports about his ability to sling it against NFL defenses.

Now, in his second year with the team, Herbert looks like he should have been picked higher than sixth overall.

I can only imagine what Dolphins fans feel knowing they took Tua, who hasn’t done much at all, over a legit rising star in Herbert.

That sure has to sting! I definitely don’t envy the feelings Miami fans must have.

The Chargers have a very bright future with Herbert under center. That much is for sure!