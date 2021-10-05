Justin Herbert Dominates Against The Raiders, Throws Three Touchdowns

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert dominated Monday against the Raiders.

During the 28-14 win for the Chargers, Herbert tossed three touchdown passes and went for 222 yards during his impressive performance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Justin Herbert is a top __________ QB pic.twitter.com/6rRsxlUwzK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 5, 2021

It’s crazy how impressive Herbert has been since becoming the starter for the Chargers. Coming out of Oregon, there were big questions surrounding whether or not he could cut it in the NFL.

It seemed like every other day there were anonymous reports about his ability to sling it against NFL defenses.

Justin Herbert was in his BAG vs. the Raiders 🎒 25/38

222 YDS

3 TD

0 INT Chargers are now 3-1. pic.twitter.com/vMLtFM51Ik — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 5, 2021

Now, in his second year with the team, Herbert looks like he should have been picked higher than sixth overall.

I can only imagine what Dolphins fans feel knowing they took Tua, who hasn’t done much at all, over a legit rising star in Herbert.

That sure has to sting! I definitely don’t envy the feelings Miami fans must have.

Justin Herbert less than a year ago pic.twitter.com/nkNTBN2qfV — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 5, 2021

The Chargers have a very bright future with Herbert under center. That much is for sure!