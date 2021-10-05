Activists Confront Kyrsten Sinema In Airport, On Plane Over Biden Agenda

Protesters and activists followed Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema through Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. and onto a plane Monday, pressing her on why she refuses to back parts of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

“I’m just trying to get an explanation for the American people,” Kunoor Ojha, chief of staff of the Green New Deal Network, asked Sinema as she followed the senator through the airport, video of the encounter shows.

NEW: Watch as Kyrsten Sinema dodges even more questions from @kunoorojha about why she’s purposefully killing major investments in clean energy, affordable childcare, housing and more: pic.twitter.com/MCZj9ma99c — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 4, 2021

“Do you want to cut climate priorities? Is it elder care that you want to cut, or is it child care? Medicare?” Ojha asked.

Sinema, who was on her phone during the conversation, did not answer Ojha’s questions. (RELATED: ‘Inexcusable’: Kyrsten Sinema Accuses House Democrats Of Holding Infrastructure Bill Hostage)

After she boarded her plane, Sinema was confronted by Karina, who said in a video she was a recipient of Consideration for Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and pressed the senator on her support for immigration issues.

A DACA recipient named Karina tried to ask Kyrsten Sinema if she’d support a pathway to citizenship for immigrants and Sinema refused to answer. If Karina was a corporation and held a giant fundraiser for Sinema, maybe she’d get an answer. pic.twitter.com/DPbPuUe8yl — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 4, 2021

“Can you commit to passing a reconciliation that includes a pathway to citizenship for immigrants?” Karina said. “We’ve been waiting for this for too long, and I just need to know you’ll commit to passing a budget reconciliation that includes immigration and citizenship for people to be protected like me and many others.”

Sinema refused to answer or engage with the DACA recipient.

Sinema was recently chased into a bathroom stall at Arizona State University by protesters demanding to know why she wouldn’t support a pathway to citizenship in the reconciliation bill, along with other aspects of Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

The senator has said for months that she is opposed to the $3.5 trillion price tag on the reconciliation bill, prompting stiff criticism from members of the House Progressive Caucus and Biden himself.

