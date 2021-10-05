Lawyer Reveals New Claim About Brian Laundrie’s Whereabouts Before Gabby Petito’s Death

Steven Bertolino, the lawyer for Brian Laundrie’s family, told the New York Post that Laundrie flew home by himself to Florida on Aug. 17 before flying back to Salt Lake City, Utah, on Aug. 23 to rejoin his fiancée Gabby Petito.

Bertolino informed the New York Post that the trip home was to retrieve supplies for their cross-country road trip. The engaged couple was considering extending their road trip, Bertolino reportedly said.

“Brian flew home to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as [he and Petito] contemplated extending the road trip,” Bertolino said in a text, according to the New York Post. “To my knowledge, Brian and Gabby paid for the flights, as they were sharing expenses.”

The trip home would have occurred after the now-viral fight between the couple that resulted in police questioning them about the incident.

Previously, Laundrie’s sister, Cassie Laundrie Luycx, claimed that Brian had visited their parents’ house in North Port, Florida, about two weeks before law enforcement suggested he returned from the trip in Petito’s white Ford Transit van all by himself, according to NewsNation.

Several people had reported seeing Brian and Petito at a restaurant in Wyoming Aug. 27. This was the last known day Petito was seen alive. Petito was reported missing by her parents Sept. 11. after she did not return from the trip. Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 near Teton-Bridger National Forest in Wyoming. A coroner later declared her death a homicide. (RELATED: Arrest Warrant Issued For Brian Laundrie)

Meanwhile, Laundrie returned to his parents’ home with her van Sept. 1. The family went camping at the Fort De Soto campground until Sept. 7, Bertolino said. On Sept. 17, Laundrie’s parents reported him missing. They told local authorities that he went for a hike three days earlier and never returned.

The FBI has named Laundrie as the sole person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death. He is now the focus of a manhunt by the FBI.