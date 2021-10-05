Man Says He’s Going To Buy A Mustang And Five Kilos Of Cocaine If He Wins The Lottery During Hilarious Interview

One man had a very bold plan for winning the lottery.

During an interview on KLSA 12 News in Louisiana, an unnamed man was asked what he’d do if he won the Powerball, which sold a winning ticket for the nearly $700 million jackpot, and his answer didn’t disappoint. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He told the reporter that he planned on buying a new mustang and five kilos of cocaine! Watch the hilarious moment unfold below.

MUST WATCH INTERVIEW😂: SHREVEPORT POWER-BALL PLAYER DESCRIBES WHAT HE WOULD DO IF HE WON TONIGHT’S $685 MILLION DOLLAR PRIZE 🎥 #newsatitsbest 🎥 pic.twitter.com/H01PXcOgYR — Reporter Timmy Lane (@ReporterTimmy) October 5, 2021

Well, that’s certainly one way to celebrate winning the lottery. Buy yourself a new car and enough drugs to justify a substantial prison sentence.

I guess if you win nearly $700 million, which happened to one lucky person in California, you can 100% afford the kind of lawyers to get you off on just about anything.

Also, this isn’t the first time that we’ve heard of someone with this plan. Several years back, a guy went mega-viral for saying he’d get cocaine and hookers if he won the lottery.

So, at the very least, cocaine seems to be a very popular request for potential lottery winners.

Unfortunately, I don’t think the guy above managed to win, unless he somehow made it out to CA to also buy a ticket. That’s a shame! He seemed to be so ready to have some fun!