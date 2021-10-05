Marine Who Publicly Criticized The US Afghanistan Withdrawal To Be Released From The Brig

The U.S. Marine who posted public criticism on social media of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan will be released from the brig Tuesday pending a trial by court martial, Capt. Sam Stephenson, Training and Education Command spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr. is being released from confinement today, Oct. 5, 2021, as a result of a mutual agreement between Lt. Col. Scheller, his Defense counsel, and the Commanding General, Training Command,” Stephenson said in a statement. “No additional details regarding the agreement may be released at this time.”

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was scheduled to appear for a pre-trial detention hearing Tuesday, which was cancelled, a person familiar with Scheller’s case told the DCNF. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jailed Marine Who Demanded Accountability For Afghanistan Offered To Resign Honorably But Was Rejected)

The Marine Corps maintains Scheller’s gag order, and Scheller has requested a redress of the order, the person familiar said.

Scheller has also asked that the secretary of the Navy accept his request for a resignation of commission.

Scheller posted a video in August slamming senior military leadership for the chaotic Afghanistan exit and subsequently posted that he had been “relieved for cause,” adding that he was “ordered to refrain from posting.”

Following the posts, Scheller was put in the brig.

Scheller’s father, Stu Scheller Sr., previously told the DCNF that his son shouldn’t have been placed under such harsh restrictions.

“So for calling for the truth, they have put him in jail, given him a gag order, stripped him of his position, and applied pressure for 30 days. That is in my opinion the opposite of what leaders should be doing to try to settle this and preserve their reputation,” Scheller said.

Scheller has been charged with “contempt toward officials,” “willfully disobeying” a superior commissioned officer, “failure to obey order or regulation,” and “conduct unbecoming an officer.”

