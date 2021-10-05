Superstar Meghan Trainor Reveals Disgusting Details Of Her Bathroom Routine With Her Husband

Superstar Meghan Trainor revealed some disgusting details about her bathroom routine with her husband, Daryl Sabara.

“We just got a new house, and we did construction,” the 27-year-old pop singer shared during her appearance on the “Why Won’t You Date Me?” podcast about her and her husband of three years’ new home. The comments were noted by BroBible.com in a piece published Tuesday.

“Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time,” she added. “So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'”

Meghan Trainor, husband Daryl Sabara have ‘toilets next to each other’ https://t.co/N9NBc7pEQG pic.twitter.com/pzNrfyc2At — Page Six (@PageSix) October 5, 2021

“We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we’ve only pooped together twice,” Trainor continued. (RELATED: Kelly Ripa Talks About Keeping Things Spicy In Her Marriage After 24 Years)

The “Dear Future Husband” hitmaker” said the reason for that was because it “smells foul,” adding they have, however, peed “at the same time a lot.”

Meghan’s brother, Ryan, was also on the podcast and called his sister and husband “weirdos.”

“You guys are weirdos, bro,” he told Trainor. “They poop together. She’s pooping and Daryl’s like, ‘I’m going to go hang out with you now!'”‘

This might just be more information than any of us should know about the superstar singer who became a pop sensation with her catchy tune “All About That Bass” in 2014.