Pence Says He And Trump ‘Parted Amicably’ After January 6 Attack

Former Vice President Mike Pence said that he “parted amicably” with former President Donald Trump days after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Pence was asked about his relationship with Trump Monday by Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who inquired specifically about their disagreements over certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.

“Look, you can’t spend almost five years in a political foxhole with somebody without developing a strong relationship,” Pence said. He added that Jan. 6 “was a tragic day in the history of our Capitol” and that “we finished our work” after police secured the building from rioters seeking to block the certification.

Trump continuously pressured Pence to overturn the election in the weeks, even as it became clear that he lost and his dozens of lawsuits were rejected by courts. The certification was temporarily delayed after rioters stormed the Capitol, but was completed in the early hours of Jan. 7. (RELATED: ‘Nothing Is Off Limits’ When It Comes To Trump Testifying, Capitol Riot Commission Chair Says)

“The president and I sat down a few days later and talked through all of it,” Pence added. “I can tell you that we parted amicably at the end of the administration, and we have talked a number of times since we both left office.”

Though Pence said that he and Trump are on good terms and have spoken recently, he has also said that they still look at Jan. 6 differently. He said in June that he was “proud” to certify the election despite Trump’s pressuring him not to, and a few weeks before that, he said that he and Trump may never see “eye to eye” about that day.

“You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office,” he said. “And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years!”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.