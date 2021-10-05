Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh Responds To Criticism From Vic Fangio

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh doesn’t want to hear any criticism from Vic Fangio.

The Broncos head coach tore into Harbaugh after the Ravens chose to get 100 rushing yards this past Sunday at the end of the game instead of taking a knee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The @Ravens keep the streak of 100-yard rushing games alive, tying the NFL record of 43 games. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/aluv7h4y03 — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2021

Fangio called the ending of the game “kind of bullsh*t” and alleged the Ravens don’t care about player safety when addressing the media Monday, and Harbaugh wasn’t overly pleased.

Broncos HC Vic Fangio thought the Ravens’ run at the end of the game was “kind of bull****” and notes he’s never seen anything like that in his 37 years of coaching in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/TltszwLKmW — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2021

“I thought we were on good terms. We had a nice chat before the game. Known each other for a long time, but I promise you I’m not going to give that insult one second of thought. What’s meaningful to us might not be meaningful to them. Their concerns are definitely not our concerns,” Harbaugh explained when talking about Fangio’s comments.

John Harbuaugh fires back at Vic Fangio pic.twitter.com/5SCsdFHYon — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) October 4, 2021

This was the best way for Harbaugh to respond, and there’s no way anyone could debate otherwise. The Ravens earned the win, they got the ball back at the end of the game and chose to keep their streak of 100-yard rushing games alive.

You know how you shut the Ravens up and stop them from doing such a thing? Win the damn football game. It’s that simple.

Something tells me Vic Fangio was hoping other #NFL teams would call him asking how they managed to hold the Ravens below 100 yards rushing. 😂😂😂😂 #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/UC3YsLWEr0 — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) October 4, 2021

For Fangio to come at Harbaugh after the fact and talk about player safety is a very weak look. In the NFL, you control your own fate.

The only people to blame for Baltimore doing what they wanted down the stretch are the guys in Denver’s locker room. It’s on them for not getting the job done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens)

You can’t blame Harbaugh and his players for keeping the streak alive. Blame Denver’s defense for not stopping them.

