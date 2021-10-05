REVIEW: Dave Chappelle’s New Special ‘The Closer’ Is Incredible

Dave Chappelle’s new stand-up special is outstanding.

Netflix released “The Closer” for millions of fans around the globe Tuesday, and it didn’t disappoint one bit. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

As expected, Chappelle left no prisoners as he joked about Trump supporters, transgender people, gay people, race relations in America and much more.

Morgan Freeman wants to talk to you about Dave Chappelle. The Closer premieres at midnight. pic.twitter.com/htt2fYS2zx — Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2021

He even had a bit about DaBaby’s treatment after a shooting compared to his treatment after some anti-LGBTQ comments, and it’s one of the highlights.

Dave Chappelle jokes that DaBaby got more backlash for gay comments than he did for killing someone pic.twitter.com/UHeR79kXVB — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 5, 2021

As any Chappelle fan knows, he’s often faced scorn from the LGBTQ community because he cracks jokes about them. Personally, I say everything is fair game when it comes to comedy. If you want to joke about me, go for it!

Dave Chappelle said, “-apparently they dragged me on Twitter. I don’t give a fuck because Twitter is not a real place” and that’s actual factual. pic.twitter.com/cUyWy9NNCY — Gentrified Lover Boy ❤️‍🔥 (@_XBOi) October 5, 2021

However, the comedy legend also had a bit about deceased transgender comedy Daphne Dorman that is an emotional rollercoaster and really goes to show just how great Chappelle is compared to his critics.

Trust me, his bit about Dorman is going to take you for a journey that you’re not going to see coming, and I say that in the best terms possible.

Remember the tweet below. You’re going to need it.

Punching down requires you to consider yourself superior to another group. @DaveChappelle doesn’t consider himself better than me in any way. He isn’t punching up or punching down. He’s punching lines. That’s his job and he’s a master of his craft. #SticksAndStones #imthatdaphne — Daphne Dorman (@DaphneDorman) August 29, 2019

All the way around, it was another home run from Chappelle as he proved, yet again, that he’ll joke about anything, while also making people think about some tough subjects. When you get the chance, I highly suggest you watch “The Closer.” Now, more than ever before, we need to remember what great comedy is all about.