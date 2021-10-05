Editorial

REVIEW: Dave Chappelle’s New Special ‘The Closer’ Is Incredible

Dave Chappelle: The Closer. (Credit: Mathieu Bitton/Netflix)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Dave Chappelle’s new stand-up special is outstanding.

Netflix released “The Closer” for millions of fans around the globe Tuesday, and it didn’t disappoint one bit. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

As expected, Chappelle left no prisoners as he joked about Trump supporters, transgender people, gay people, race relations in America and much more.

He even had a bit about DaBaby’s treatment after a shooting compared to his treatment after some anti-LGBTQ comments, and it’s one of the highlights.

As any Chappelle fan knows, he’s often faced scorn from the LGBTQ community because he cracks jokes about them. Personally, I say everything is fair game when it comes to comedy. If you want to joke about me, go for it!

However, the comedy legend also had a bit about deceased transgender comedy Daphne Dorman that is an emotional rollercoaster and really goes to show just how great Chappelle is compared to his critics.

Trust me, his bit about Dorman is going to take you for a journey that you’re not going to see coming, and I say that in the best terms possible.

All the way around, it was another home run from Chappelle as he proved, yet again, that he’ll joke about anything, while also making people think about some tough subjects. When you get the chance, I highly suggest you watch “The Closer.” Now, more than ever before, we need to remember what great comedy is all about.