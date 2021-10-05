There’s A New ‘Scream’ Movie Coming Out In 2022

There’s a new “Scream” film coming out next year.
I honestly had no idea there was another movie coming, which carries the same title as the original, until I saw it trending Tuesday on Twitter. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
Why was it trending? Well, the official account for the film tweeted the blood drop emoji several times, which has speculation swirling.
🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸 #ScreamMovie
— Scream (@ScreamMovies) October 5, 2021
The plot of the latest film in the horror saga, according to IMDB, is, “A new installment of the ‘Scream’ horror franchise will follow a woman returning to her home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes.”
The IMDB page for “Scream” also lists multiple old cast members from the original. That would seem to indicate it’s not a reboot, but we’re simply going back to the story’s roots.
I’m so here for another “Scream” movie that I can hardly even tell you all how pumped I am. The original is widely-considered one of the best horror movies ever made.
It’s an all-time classic and anyone who says differently is lying.
🔪 #ScreamMovie… In theatres January 14, 2022 pic.twitter.com/fCEqAhLRSw
— Scream (@ScreamMovies) November 18, 2020
Hell, I even liked the “Scream” series on MTV a few years ago. Was it great? No. Was it entertaining? Absolutely.
Now, fans will have to wait until January 14, 2022 for another film in the iconic series. I can’t wait!