There’s A New ‘Scream’ Movie Coming Out In 2022

There’s a new “Scream” film coming out next year.

I honestly had no idea there was another movie coming, which carries the same title as the original, until I saw it trending Tuesday on Twitter. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Why was it trending? Well, the official account for the film tweeted the blood drop emoji several times, which has speculation swirling.

The plot of the latest film in the horror saga, according to IMDB, is, “A new installment of the ‘Scream’ horror franchise will follow a woman returning to her home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes.”

The IMDB page for “Scream” also lists multiple old cast members from the original. That would seem to indicate it’s not a reboot, but we’re simply going back to the story’s roots.

I’m so here for another “Scream” movie that I can hardly even tell you all how pumped I am. The original is widely-considered one of the best horror movies ever made.

It’s an all-time classic and anyone who says differently is lying.

Hell, I even liked the “Scream” series on MTV a few years ago. Was it great? No. Was it entertaining? Absolutely.

Now, fans will have to wait until January 14, 2022 for another film in the iconic series. I can’t wait!