Shane Beamer Wants More South Carolina Fans To Start Showing Up To Games

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer wants to see more people at home games.

The Gamecocks beat Troy 23-14 this past weekend, but there were roughly 17,000 seats open at Williams-Brice Stadium. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That doesn’t have the man running the Gamecocks overly pumped.

Beamer said the following after the win over Troy, according to Outkick:

I appreciate the fans that were there. They were loud, and the Cockpit was rocking down there in the end zone. We appreciate those guys. Going forward if you’re a season-ticket holder or if you’re somebody that has tickets to a game and you’re not going to come, please get those tickets to somebody else. There’s a bunch of great Gamecocks out there that would love to be in the stadium. Let me know and we’ll put it on social media and get some tickets given away, because we’ve got some great fans and we need every single one of them out there.

Few things fry me more than home fans not showing up to P5 football games. Having a major college football team in the area is a blessing to a state and should be treated as such.

If you don’t want to go, then don’t let the tickets go to waste. As Beamer said, find someone who will want them and just give them away. It’s better than having a ton of open seats.

This past weekend, I had a friend text and ask me why so many seats were open during the Wisconsin/Michigan game at the start, and I had to explain it was our student section.

It’s just unacceptable, and shouldn’t be tolerated. Either fill the seat or don’t get a ticket. It’s that simple.

I stand with Beamer and I really do like the energy he’s injected into the program in Columbia. That much is for sure.