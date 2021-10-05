‘The Fake News Media Machine Against President Trump’: Steve Scalise Pushes Back On Claim Melania Didn’t Visit His Family

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise pushed back Monday night against claims from former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham that former first lady Melania Trump refused to meet Scalise after he was shot because she already visited him at the hospital.

“This is how the fake news media machine against President Trump and Melania Trump works,” Scalise tweeted. “This never happened. My family went to visit the White House while I was still in the hospital and were graciously given a tour by President and Mrs. Trump.”

🧵 THREAD: https://t.co/oqwIUebtNg pic.twitter.com/pzJmEq1G1w — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 5, 2021

Scalise called the story “another pathetic attempt by a disgraced former staffer to tell lies in order to sell books.”

“The fact they need to stoop so low to make up verifiably false stories about a shooting victim and his family to paint a false picture of the Trumps tells you everything you need to know about their credibility,” he tweeted.

Scalise was shot during a GOP baseball practice in 2017 by a Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders supporter who stalked out the field where the GOP team practiced.

Grisham alleged that the former first lady declined an offer to meet Scalise and his family after they visited the White House unannounced shortly after Scalise’s recovery.

“Her response was, ‘No, I already said hello,'” Grisham wrote, noting the first lady was allegedly referencing her visit to the hospital, according to Insider. (RELATED: Former Trump Press Secretary Reveals Melania Trump’s Nickname Reportedly Given By Secret Service)

While Scalise did share photos of his family at the White House with the former president and first lady, it appears the photos were from a separate visit, as Scalise noted he was still in the hospital at the time of the visit, while Grisham seemed to document another account.

Grisham responded to Scalise’s pushback, saying with “all due respect, this isn’t the visit I write about in my book, as you were still in the hospital.”

“I would never take advantage of the tragedy that befell you, but nevertheless, understand your need to defend the Trumps at all costs.”

Scalise again pushed back, asking “the date” of the alleged visit.

“I never went for an unscheduled visit with my family after I left the hospital.”

https://t.co/KmNTDJmNHg — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 5, 2021

Scalise’s office also denied Grisham’s allegations in a statement to the Daily Caller.

In her new book “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” Grisham levies a slew of accusations against the former first family, claiming Trump was obsessed with control and was angry toward her and others frequently, calling it “terrifying.”

Trump has refuted Grisham’s allegations, saying “she had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself,” The New York Times reported.