ANALYSIS: Australia’s COVID Police State Is The Future Liberals Secretly Want

Australia’s response to COVID-19 in recent months has faced scrutiny for its draconian restrictions on everyday life and aggressive law enforcement measures. But the country’s pandemic policies have been depicted by many American liberals and corporate media outlets as a “model” to emulate.

The government of New South Wales (NSW), Australia’s most populous state, imposed strict lockdowns in August in response to rising cases of the delta variant. The state issued a stay-at-home order, permitting people to leave their houses only for essential shopping, medical care, and work.