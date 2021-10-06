Politics

Democrats Are Pushing To Make The Child Tax Credit Permanent, But Just A Minority Of Americans Support It

Parents Celebrate New Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments Outside Senator Schumer's Home, Urge Congress To Make Them Permanent

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Andrew Trunsky Political Reporter
Democrats are pushing to permanently expand monthly child tax credits in their spending package, but a new poll shows that just 35% of Americans support extending the payments beyond July 2022.

The expanded payments began in July as a part of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief package signed in March. While the Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that 50% of Americans supported the increase in payments, 12 points higher than those who opposed them, 52% of Americans said the payments should not be extended beyond their set expiration.

Under the expanded credits plan, families receive $300 monthly for each child under six, and $250 monthly for each kid aged six to 17.

Although the package passed along party lines, just 47% credited Democrats in Congress for the expansion, and just 38% credited Biden. (RELATED: Who’s Eligible For The Child Tax Credit, And How Much Could They Get?)

President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan into law. (Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

Several moderate Democrats have objected to permanently expanding the payments in their current form. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin called for them to be tailored toward low-income families, and he has insisted on attaching them to a work requirement, though some recent studies have shown that the payments did mostly enable people to work even more. (RELATED: Americans Support Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments. Why Don’t Congressional Republicans?)

The wide-ranging survey also found that 55% of Americans approve of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, while just 31% disapprove. More, the survey showed that 71% of Americans are “somewhat” or “very” concerned about the U.S. defaulting on its debts if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 2-4 among 1,998 registered voters and has a margin of error of 2 points.

