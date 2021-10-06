Daily Caller Investigates Human Smugglers Working At Night During The Border Crisis

Daily Caller recently investigated a human smuggling route in the small town of Roma, Texas, as the border crisis shows no signs of slowing down. In the middle of the night, human smugglers on the Mexican side of the border used rafts to transport Central American migrants across the Rio Grande as the National Guard looks on.

We documented over 100 migrants smuggled into the US by smugglers on rafts making their way from the Mexican side. Migrants coming off the raft were wearing bracelets that cartels/smuggling groups put on them to track and determine payment.Stay tuned for full story @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/d7Q0vL8AU5 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 27, 2021

In the control of human smugglers, each raft brings small children, pregnant women and newborn babies onto American soil. The constant flow of migrants crossing illegally into Roma keep border patrol agents overwhelmed as the agency remains undermanned during the border crisis.

Border Crisis Continues : Last night we witnessed human smugglers bring over 100 Central American migrants with small rafts from the Mexican side. You can see small children on the rafts being smuggled into the United States throughout the night. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/Ahhxf9B9m6 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 27, 2021

National guardsmen said they don’t pursue human smugglers in the water because they could “flip over the raft and put the kids in the water.” With no enforcement, human smugglers don’t stress about potential arrest and are able to continue this operation all night. (RELATED : EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s Not Fair To Us, The Taxpayers’: Del Rio Residents Blast Biden On Handling Of The Border Crisis)

Migrants are given these bracelets after paying the human smugglers to cross the river and onto the Texas side pic.twitter.com/5gZ8vfORMH — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 27, 2021

Migrants can be seen wearing bracelets labeled “entregas” in Spanish, which translates to “delivered.” To cross the Rio Grande on a raft, migrants have to pay human smugglers a fee. The more migrants the human smugglers can transport to the American side the more they earn on their night shift.

WATCH: