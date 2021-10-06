Britney Spears Posts New Music Along With Video She Created

Britney Spears got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she posted a music video on Instagram she said she created with her song that had yet to be released as a single.

“I was researching on my computer and was checking out some of my songs that haven’t been released as singles … and holy smokes there’s a lot,” the 39-year-old pop singer captioned her post, adding that she came across this “one song” she thought was “kinda cool.”

The “Gimme More” hitmaker’s post included a video of her dancing to her music while wearing a variety of racy catsuits, including a leopard print one and a metallic green one. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

WATCH:

“Just a little insight … this is definitely me experimenting with what I can do … you know a home studio with no lights and a four year old phone !!!” she added. “I made this video in a two hours … edited all of it.” (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“I feel like I have been a caged animal for half of my life,” Spears continued as she recalled how much time went into “waiting around during a shoot.” “That’s exactly why I choose to direct myself … do my makeup myself … produce myself … dress myself … make music myself … feed myself … and shoot videos and pics myself !!!”

In the end, the “Toxic” hitmaker explained how she had been “holding onto” the video “for a while because it’s one of the first times” she’s “shared” her music.

The post follows Spears’ recent victory in her conservatorship battle following a judge’s removal of her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate after 13 years.

Britney has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.