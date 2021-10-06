Bryson DeChambeau And Brooks Koepka Will Compete In The Latest Edition Of The Match

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are giving the people what they want.

According to Golf.com, the bitter rivals are competing in the fifth edition of The Match at the The Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas November 26. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It will be the first time the event will just feature two golfers competing.

Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau is officially happening. -Day after Thanksgiving

-12-hole match

-The Wynn, Las Vegas

-The Match V If we’re doing a prize fight, no better place than the Vegas Strip, right? I hope this thing is spicy. More details:https://t.co/HBg5XqhIQN — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) October 5, 2021

I’m not even a huge golf fan and I’m excited for this. DeChambeau and Bryson have been trading shots for a long time.

Now, they’ll get on a course in Las Vegas and compete against just each other. This is the kind of matchup people want to see.

This is how you draw in casual fans. This is how you blow up Twitter.

This should be good! 🍿 Bryson DeChambeau will take on Brooks Koepka in the latest edition of The Match in Las Vegas next month. pic.twitter.com/BIhzdskWCQ — BetConnect (@betconnect) October 6, 2021

It’s not a secret at all that I definitely side with Koepka in this rivalry/feud. He seems way more chill and relaxed.

DeChambeau comes off as a super try-hard, and that’s something everyone should avoid being.

No matter what happens November 26, fans are definitely going to be locked in. This is the kind of battle we’ve wanted to see for a long time, and we’re now getting it! I can’t wait.