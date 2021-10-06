Video

‘Hero To Zero’: Beverly Hills Firefighters Protest Vaccine Mandates Amid Rejections Of Religious Exemptions

Daily Caller — Jorge Ventura

Firefighters in Beverly Hills, California, rallied at city hall Tuesday to protest Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county workers.

A firefighter for the Beverly Hills Fire Department of 11 years, Josh Sattley was recently put on unpaid leave for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Los Angeles County set Oct. 1 as the deadline for all county employees to be vaccinated.

“I decided to stand my ground,” said Sattley. Sattley said he and five other Beverly Hills firefighters applied for religious exemptions and were all rejected. Beverly Hill residents and family members of the firefighters were in attendance at the protest to show support for Sattley and his colleagues. (RELATED: Fireman Protests Mandatory Vaccinations At Rally In California)

“These guys have families to support, bills to pay,” says Joshua Zavala, a Los Angeles firefighter who is also against the vaccine mandates. “It’s unconstitutional.”

Sattley told the Daily Caller that he doesn’t know how long he will be on unpaid leave for, but expects to be terminated later this month.

“We were all interrogated about our religious beliefs,” said Sattley.

The five firefighters that submitted their religious exemptions and were denied did end up getting their COVID-19 vaccine before the Oct 1 deadline. According to the city, one firefighter was granted a medical exemption and 18 other firefighters had their religious or medical exemptions granted temporarily for 30 days while being reviewed further.

