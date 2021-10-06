‘Hero To Zero’: Beverly Hills Firefighters Protest Vaccine Mandates Amid Rejections Of Religious Exemptions

Firefighters in Beverly Hills, California, rallied at city hall Tuesday to protest Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county workers.

A firefighter for the Beverly Hills Fire Department of 11 years, Josh Sattley was recently put on unpaid leave for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Los Angeles County set Oct. 1 as the deadline for all county employees to be vaccinated.

‘Hero To Zero’: “I decided to stand my ground’ says Beverly Hills firefighter of 11 years Josh Sattley. Sattley is on unpaid leave after he refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine. BH firefighters held a protest earlier today in front of city hall pic.twitter.com/q4RphQudJg — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 6, 2021

“I decided to stand my ground,” said Sattley. Sattley said he and five other Beverly Hills firefighters applied for religious exemptions and were all rejected. Beverly Hill residents and family members of the firefighters were in attendance at the protest to show support for Sattley and his colleagues. (RELATED: Fireman Protests Mandatory Vaccinations At Rally In California)

“Todays rally is just in support of one of our members who is off on unpaid leave” says Beverly Hills firefighter Victor Gutierrez pic.twitter.com/yXe0UYrGrc — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 6, 2021

“These guys have families to support, bills to pay,” says Joshua Zavala, a Los Angeles firefighter who is also against the vaccine mandates. “It’s unconstitutional.”

Sattley told the Daily Caller that he doesn’t know how long he will be on unpaid leave for, but expects to be terminated later this month.

“We were all interrogated about our religious beliefs,” said Sattley.

“These guys have families to support” says Los Angeles firefighter Joshua Zavala , calling the vaccine mandates ‘unconstitutional’ pic.twitter.com/UvwcDsLAyJ — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 6, 2021

The five firefighters that submitted their religious exemptions and were denied did end up getting their COVID-19 vaccine before the Oct 1 deadline. According to the city, one firefighter was granted a medical exemption and 18 other firefighters had their religious or medical exemptions granted temporarily for 30 days while being reviewed further.

