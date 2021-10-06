Conor McGregor Reveals His Second Fight Against Dustin Poirier Sold More Than 1.5 Million PPV Buys

A staggering amount of people tuned in for Conor McGregor’s second fight against Dustin Poirier.

Poirier and McGregor have now fought a total of three times, and it’s very possible there could be a fourth fight at some point in the future. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All we know for sure is that the matchup is a serious draw.

McGregor tweeted out the PPV info for their second fight back in January 2021 and more than 1.5 million people bought the PPV.

At roughly $70 each buy, UFC 257 made somewhere in the range of $105 million.

When the time has come, everything will be over. I hope @TheNotoriousMMA not retired and go back more stronger 👊#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/jWZ6wQ5oJl — wonderboy🔥⚡ (@e_rendikaa) January 24, 2021

This info right here is why McGregor will always be a major draw in the UFC. He hasn’t been a major winner in a long time.

In fact, since 2018, the Irish-born superstar is 1-3 in fights. That’s not great!

Conor McGregor broke HIS ANKLE during the UFC fight with Dustin Poirer #McGregor #DustinPoirier pic.twitter.com/BMos8eL3hc — Ameer Ali Salman 🇵🇸 (@AmeerAliSalman) July 11, 2021

Yet, despite the fact that McGregor isn’t doing a ton of winning, he’s still selling an outrageous amount of PPVs.

It just goes to show that fans will tune in for the UFC legend whether or not he’s even at the top of his game.

So, in case you were wondering whether or not McGregor will fight again in the UFC, this info should tell you everything you need to know.

NEW alternate angle of Conor McGregor threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier “in their sleep” and makes gun sign to his head: “In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over” pic.twitter.com/r6nmjZAjQb — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 12, 2021

The answer is a very firm yes.