Conor McGregor Reveals His Second Fight Against Dustin Poirier Sold More Than 1.5 Million PPV Buys

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: In this handout image provided by the UFC, (L-R) Conor McGregor of Ireland punches Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A staggering amount of people tuned in for Conor McGregor’s second fight against Dustin Poirier.

Poirier and McGregor have now fought a total of three times, and it's very possible there could be a fourth fight at some point in the future.

All we know for sure is that the matchup is a serious draw.

McGregor tweeted out the PPV info for their second fight back in January 2021 and more than 1.5 million people bought the PPV.

At roughly $70 each buy, UFC 257 made somewhere in the range of $105 million.

This info right here is why McGregor will always be a major draw in the UFC. He hasn’t been a major winner in a long time.

In fact, since 2018, the Irish-born superstar is 1-3 in fights. That’s not great!

Yet, despite the fact that McGregor isn’t doing a ton of winning, he’s still selling an outrageous amount of PPVs.

It just goes to show that fans will tune in for the UFC legend whether or not he’s even at the top of his game.

So, in case you were wondering whether or not McGregor will fight again in the UFC, this info should tell you everything you need to know.

The answer is a very firm yes.