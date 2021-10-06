Denise Richards Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ After Charlie Sheen Child Support Cut Off

Denise Richards reportedly was “blindsided” after a court ruled that her ex, Charlie Sheen, could stop paying her child support.

“Charlie [Sheen] filed two years ago and kept pushing the court date, so Denise [Richards] was very surprised that it happened while she is out of town filming,” a source close to the 50-year-old actress told Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Denise Richards Opens Up About Her And Charlie Sheen’s Marriage, Says They Weren’t ‘This Swinging Couple’)

“She was blindsided,” the source added. “Now he’s manipulating the situation.” (RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Brandi Glanville Shares Text Messages To Prove Alleged Affair With Denise Richards)

According to a minute order obtained by the outlet, a Los Angeles court granted the 56-year-old actor’s request to stop paying child support for the couple’s daughters Sami, 17, and Lola, 16.

“Lola does not live with Charlie,” a source told People magazine. “She lives with both of her parents and stays with Charlie when Denise is out of town. When Denise is back, Lola will be with her. This is very disappointing for Denise, but also not surprising. Charlie is pitting the girls against their mother, which is horrible.”

An insider close to Richards told the outlet the “Wild Things” star was “very saddened by the entire situation” and only learned the news about the court’s decision while she was away filming a movie in Ontario, Canada.

“She’s a mother who wants to protect her kids,” the source added. “They need structure and rules and Charlie is very permissive. Denise just wants the best for them.”

However, another source shared with People the actress “has known about the court date for six months.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is married to Aaron Phypers, who owns an alternative healing center in southern California.

Denise was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002-2006 and is known for roles in such movies as 1997’s “Starship Troopers” and 1998 thriller “Wild Things,” before she became a reality star years later.