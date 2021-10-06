Man Murdered Fiancée Then Dumped Her Body At A Walmart

John Despres of Florida killed his fiancée and dumped her body at a Walmart parking lot Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police responded to a call from the Walmart store and found Jeanine Bishop’s body in a parked car, Police Chief Daniel Acosta said in a video posted to the Sebastian Police Department’s Facebook page.

A Florida man told investigators that he killed his 67-year-old fiancée and then drove her body to a Walmart parking lot and left it in his truck. https://t.co/8SgztSFrv8 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) October 6, 2021

“Upon arrival, the officers discovered Jeanine Bishop, a 67-year-old female, deceased in a black Chevrolet pickup truck,” Acosta said. (RELATED: Horrifying Police Report From Jon Jones’ Arrest Released, His Fiancée Was Bleeding From ‘Her Nose/Mouth’)

Despres was at the Walmart and gave police “cryptic accounts” of Bishop’s location, according to police. He then reportedly confessed to killing Bishop in their home and taking her body to the Walmart parking lot.

“Without any doubt, it is due to the swift and exceptional work of the men and women working this investigation that it was able to be solved so quickly and efficiently,” Acosta said.

Florida police are also on the hunt for Brian Laundrie who has been named as a person of interest in the murder of his fiancée Gabby Petito. Petito’s body was found on Sept. 19 at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.