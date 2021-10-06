‘Grow Up’: George Clooney Slams Unvaxxed Stars, Compares Getting Jab To Fighting ‘Nazis’

George Clooney slammed fellow A-list stars who have refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine and compared it to making a sacrifice like getting “shot” and fighting “Nazis.”

“It’s stupid,” the 60-year-old actor told the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Wednesday. Clooney was asked about his thoughts on how a reported unvaccinated star cost production to shut down for three weeks after contracting the virus. (RELATED: Actor George Clooney Gave Each Of His 14 Best Friends $1 Million)

“And it’s stupid because every generation in our country for more than a lifetime has been asked to sacrifice something for the safety of their fellow man — get shot, fight Nazis,” he added.

“All that anyone’s being asked here is to get a shot in the arm and put on a mask,” Clooney continued. “Grow up. Get something done.”

George Clooney calls it a “crazy” situation that some of his brethren are eschewing the COVID-19 vaccine. “It’s stupid. And it’s stupid because every generation in our country for more than a lifetime has been asked to sacrifice something 1/https://t.co/u40jfjPcf8 — Haydee F #ThisIsOurShot #IStandWithTrudeau (@HaydeeF14) October 6, 2021

“Breaking Bad” star Giancarlo Esposito told the outlet if people don’t want to get the vaccine they are basically saying “Fuck you” to others. (RELATED: Superstar Actor Jeff Bridges Gives Fans Update About Cancer Battle, Reveals He Got COVID-19 After Being Vaccinated)

“If you don’t want to vaccinate, go to a small island and sequester yourself,” Esposito shared. “[Otherwise] you’re saying ‘Fuck you’ to all you other human beings. We all have to do it if we want to live. I don’t understand how people don’t vaccinate.”

However, the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor and “Better Call Saul” star’s comments were not echoed by everyone, with “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson saying it wasn’t his place to “police anyone” when it comes to the vaccine.

“Each individual has his or her own rights,” Anderson told the outlet. “We aren’t in control of anyone’s body, only that person is. I’m vaccinated because I have preexisting conditions as a Type 2 diabetic, so I wanted to make sure that I did whatever I could to stave off this pandemic and COVID.”

“But I’m not here to judge anyone on what they should do with their body,” he added. “I can only govern what I’m doing with mine. As long as they respect me, I respect them. And as long as we keep our 6-foot distance and wear a mask, then we can interact and do what we want to do. But it’s not my place to police anyone.”