Biden Responds To ‘F**k Joe Biden’ Signs

President Joe Biden responded Tuesday to protesters donning “Fuck Joe Biden” signs in Howell, Michigan.

“I took this agenda to the country. They said it was time to build an economy that looks out from Scranton, Pennsylvania, where I grew up as a kid, instead of looking down at Wall Street. An economy that looks out from Howell, Michigan, and towns like it all over America that brings people from every race, background, religion into the game,” Biden said, speaking from a podium.

” … that’s why 81 million Americans voted for me, the largest number of votes in American history. Clear majority …” — President Biden touts his agenda in Michigan pic.twitter.com/nq7IKEJrpU — The Recount (@therecount) October 5, 2021

“That’s why, notwithstanding some of the signs I saw, that’s why 81 million Americans voted for me,” Biden said in response to the “Fuck Joe Biden” signs.

Upon arriving in Howell, Michigan, roughly 500 protesters waved flags in support of former President Donald Trump while others held up signs that read “Fuck Joe Biden” and “Stop the Spending.” (RELATED: Biden Says He’d Sign Reconciliation Bill With Or Without Hyde Amendment)

Michigan welcoming committee for Biden lining up. pic.twitter.com/8YpHtcyouz — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) October 5, 2021

Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin said she was “embarrassed” by the protesters, according to MLive.

“He said, ‘aren’t we next to a school?'” Slotkin, who was seated next to the president as they drove through Howell, recounted, according to the report. “I pointed out the school to him and, he said ‘I guess I’m still surprised when people, even if they don’t like me, are willing to be that profane around children.”

Biden has previously been the subject of chants at sports games and other events, with fans breaking out in a “Fuck Joe Biden” chant Saturday at NASCAR while Biden was being interviewed. The interviewer said the crowd was chanting “Let’s go Brandon.”

The chants have been heard across the nation, during a September Wisconsin/Notre Dame football game, an Auburn/Alabama State game and Sunday’s Jets/Titans game.