Multiple Basketball Stars Transfer To Kanye West’s Donda Academy

Kanye West’s new private school is drawing some huge basketball stars.

According to the Indy Star, West is financially backing Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California, and the private school's basketball team is going to be stacked.

DONDA ACADEMY FINDING THE

INTERSECTION BETWEEN FAITH AND THE INNOVATION OF THE FUTURE DONDA ACADEMY IS FOCUSED ON EQUIPPING STUDENTS WITH AN EDUCATION THAT WILL LAST IN THE EVER-CHANGING WORLDhttps://t.co/ssCgtyPZIe pic.twitter.com/oHl2dfTClM — dondasplace (@dondasplace) September 2, 2021

Sports Illustrated five star recruit Jahki Howard is headed to Donda Academy and the Indy Star reported that D1 prospect Jalen Hooks is also headed there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jahki howard (@showtime_ki)

When I first heard about Donda Academy, I thought it was another stunt from the star rapper. I didn’t take it seriously at all.

However, the fact multiple basketball stars are headed there would seem to give it some serious legitimacy.

Why does Kanye West even want to get involved in prep sports and education? Seems like a gigantic waste of time for a guy who makes his money in apparel and music.

On the other hand, if West builds up a prep basketball powerhouse, it’d make one hell of an awesome story.

Big news out of Indianapolis as the #3 2023 player in the state, Jalen Hooks, transfers from Crispus Attucks to Kanye West’s new school, Donda Academy. https://t.co/yws5VCX1Em — Prep Hoops – Landon Bundy (@HSIndianaBball) October 4, 2021

We’ll have to wait to see how legit Donda Academy turns out to be, but there’s no doubt the basketball team will be loaded with an absurd amount of talent.