Multiple Basketball Stars Transfer To Kanye West’s Donda Academy

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Kanye West’s new private school is drawing some huge basketball stars.

According to the Indy Star, West is financially backing Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California, and the private school’s basketball team is going to be stacked. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sports Illustrated five star recruit Jahki Howard is headed to Donda Academy and the Indy Star reported that D1 prospect Jalen Hooks is also headed there.

 

When I first heard about Donda Academy, I thought it was another stunt from the star rapper. I didn’t take it seriously at all.

However, the fact multiple basketball stars are headed there would seem to give it some serious legitimacy.

 

Why does Kanye West even want to get involved in prep sports and education? Seems like a gigantic waste of time for a guy who makes his money in apparel and music.

On the other hand, if West builds up a prep basketball powerhouse, it’d make one hell of an awesome story.

We’ll have to wait to see how legit Donda Academy turns out to be, but there’s no doubt the basketball team will be loaded with an absurd amount of talent.