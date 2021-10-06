LSU Superstar Derek Stingley Jr. Is Out Indefinitely

LSU star Derek Stingley Jr. won’t be on the field in the near future.

According to Bleacher Report, head coach Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday that the talented cornerback is out indefinitely after foot surgery. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His absence this season will continue to be a huge blow to the Tigers, who desperately need help on the field.

LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. is out indefinitely after undergoing foot surgery, Ed Orgeron announced There is no timetable for his return pic.twitter.com/KasnfZlGJ6 — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 6, 2021

Stingley has already missed a couple games this season and given the stretch of teams the Tigers are about to play, his absence is going to be brutal.

He’s arguably the team’s best player and he should be a high NFL draft pick. When you’re about to play a lineup of ranked squads, you need guys like him on the field.

BREAKING: Derek Stingley Jr had a procedure on his foot and is out indefinitely, Ed Orgeron announces #1 DB in the 2022 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/4R01DEzWUk — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 6, 2021

Instead, he’s out for an indefinite amount of time. A rough season gets even rougher in Baton Rouge. If you’re a fan, then it might be time to start getting very nervous.

I already wrote earlier Wednesday that Coach O’s seat could soon be on fire. This definitely doesn’t help the cause.

#LSU CB Derek Stingley out indefinitely after foot surgery. pic.twitter.com/qp5lMSjTxC — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 6, 2021

Best of luck to the Tigers with Stingley possibly done for good in Baton Rouge. Remember, it can always get worse!