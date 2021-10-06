Will LSU Fire Football Coach Ed Orgeron?

Is LSU football coach Ed Orgeron nearing the end of his time in Baton Rouge?
At the moment, the Tigers are 3-2, but they’re entering a brutal stretch of games starting this Saturday. The Tigers play Kentucky, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M before the season ends. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
The only easy win is against ULM. If the Tigers beat ULM and go 3-3 against the six teams listed above, they’ll finish the season at 7-5.
That might be just good enough to save Orgeron’s job for one more year, but it’ll be a close call.
However, if they go 2-4 or worse to close out their SEC schedule, you’d have to imagine that Orgeron is gone. I can’t see him keeping his job if the Tigers finished at .500 or below.
People seem to forget that winning a national title doesn’t guarantee you of much in the SEC. Gene Chizik won one with Auburn, and he was gone a couple seasons later.
It’s starting to look like Coach O, who I am a huge fan of, is following in Chizik’s footsteps.
So, my official prediction is simple. If LSU finishes above .500, Coach O will be sticking around in Baton Rouge for another season. Anything less than that and the Tigers will be hunting for a new head football coach.