NYC Democrat Chooses Oncoming Traffic Over Journalist’s Questions

A Democratic New York state assembly member chose to walk into oncoming traffic rather than answer a journalist’s questions Thursday morning.

Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, the Chairwoman of the Democratic Party in Brooklyn, left a party fundraiser to avoid questions concerning nepotism and patronage in the New York City Board of Elections.

Courtney Gross, an investigative and political reporter for Spectrum News NY1, said Hermelyn had initially agreed to an interview with her but had subsequently backed out. When Gross went to the fundraiser that Hermelyn was attending to ask questions that concerned the integrity of New York City's Board of Elections, Hermelyn reportedly avoided answering her and left the event.

A clip shows Hermelyn walking into the middle of a road clogged with vehicles.

.@bkdems chair @AMBichotte was not interested in talking to us about patronage and nepotism at the @BOENYC. We’ll have more tonight on @InsideCityHall in the second part of our series “Ballot Blunders.” pic.twitter.com/J9Ps8cmOXu — Courtney Gross (@courtneycgross) October 5, 2021

“We waited for her for some period of time,” Gross said. “And she decided to walk into incoming traffic, as you can see on your screen here at home, she would rather walk into incoming traffic than address any of the questions we had for her about patronage and nepotism at the board of elections.”