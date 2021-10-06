Editorial

The Patriots Release Star Defensive Back Stephon Gilmore

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 27: Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The New England Patriots have cut ties with cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The Patriots released the talented defensive player after the two sides couldn’t agree to a new deal. He’ll be off the PUP list after week six, and there’s no doubt he’ll have plenty of suitors. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Gilmore addressed being cut on his Instagram early Wednesday morning and thanked the fans, his teammates and the organization for the great ride.

To call this decision unexpected would be an understatement. It’s been known for awhile that Gilmore and the Patriots were far apart on a new deal, but I’m not sure many people knew they were far enough for him to hit the road.

The good news for him is that plenty of teams will come calling for his services. When healthy, he’s a hell of a defensive back.

Is a reunion with Tom Brady in Tampa on the horizon? Anything is possible and it wouldn’t be the craziest idea we’ve ever heard.

He’s going to get more money and he’ll keep playing. It just won’t be with the Patriots. We’ll have to wait to see where he lands.