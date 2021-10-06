The Patriots Release Star Defensive Back Stephon Gilmore

The New England Patriots have cut ties with cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The Patriots released the talented defensive player after the two sides couldn’t agree to a new deal. He’ll be off the PUP list after week six, and there’s no doubt he’ll have plenty of suitors. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/31H8KQF8hq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021

Gilmore addressed being cut on his Instagram early Wednesday morning and thanked the fans, his teammates and the organization for the great ride.

You can read his full statement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephon Gilmore (@bumpnrungilmore)

To call this decision unexpected would be an understatement. It’s been known for awhile that Gilmore and the Patriots were far apart on a new deal, but I’m not sure many people knew they were far enough for him to hit the road.

Patriots and Stephon Gilmore could not agree to terms on a restructured contract and now the two sides are going their own ways. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021

The good news for him is that plenty of teams will come calling for his services. When healthy, he’s a hell of a defensive back.

Is a reunion with Tom Brady in Tampa on the horizon? Anything is possible and it wouldn’t be the craziest idea we’ve ever heard.

The market for Stephon Gilmore, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, is expected to be robust. Multiple teams are expected to be interested, and the 31-year-old Gilmore should be recovered from his quad injury in the coming weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021

He’s going to get more money and he’ll keep playing. It just won’t be with the Patriots. We’ll have to wait to see where he lands.