Poll: Only 38% of Americans Approve Of Biden’s Job Performance

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have fallen to a record low, according to a Wednesday Quinnipiac poll.

The poll found that President Joe Biden’s job approval rating stood at 38%. The University Poll noted that this was the lowest since taking office.

Half of the poll takers at 50% disapproved of his response to COVID-19, while 48% approved. Fifty-five% disapproved of his management of the economy, while 39 percent approved.

Biden’s lowest ratings concerned immigration issues and the situation at the Mexican border, where 67% disapproved of his efforts in both areas, while 25% approved of the measures he took with regard to immigration and just 23% approved of his handling of the border situation. (RELATED: ‘Never-Ending Litigation’: Biden Administration Proposes Road Blocks To Its Own Infrastructure Priorities)

Half the poll takers said that they did not trust Biden. They also believe he is not a competent leader of the government. Only 44% thought that Biden was honest, and 50% believed that he was not. Meanwhile, 41% thought that Biden possessed good leadership skills, while 56% believed he lacked them. Additionally, 49% of Americans believed that Biden cared for the normal American citizen, while 48% did not.

Tim Malloy, a Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst, said that Biden’s numbers were just as bad as former President Donald Trump’s. “Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration,” he said, according to the poll.

The poll surveyed 1,326 U.S. adults between Oct. 1 and Oct. 4 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.