REPORT: 85% Of Power 5 Athletic Directors Say They Wouldn’t Hire Urban Meyer

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer might have a problem trying to find a job at the college level.

The head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been engulfed in chaos ever since a video surfaced of a young woman dancing on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You might think that he’s still a hot commodity among college programs, given the fact he’s won three national titles.

Well, you’d be wrong!

According to a survey of 65 D1 ADs conducted by the Action Network, 85% of P5 ADs and 61% of G5 ADs say they wouldn’t hire the former Ohio State coach.

Yes, you read that correctly. We’re supposed to believe that 85% of teams in the P5 would tell Urban Meyer it’s a hard pass if he reached out.

It’s amazing how many people are liars and what they choose to lie about. Other than teams like Alabama, Clemson, Texas and maybe a program like LSU, there’s not a college team in America that would say no to Urban Meyer.

The PR nightmare doesn’t matter to them. It just doesn’t. You’re telling me that if Urban Meyer called up Purdue or Rutgers and said he wanted to coach there, they’d say no just because he let a woman bump and grind on him?

Give me a break. That’s the most laughable thing I’ve ever heard.

College football is a dirty game and the dirtiest people among us thrive in the sport. There’s no line that won’t be crossed to win a title, and if you truly believe 85% of P5 programs wouldn’t touch a three-time national champion, then you’re an idiot.