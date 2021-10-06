Marine Who Slammed Afghanistan Withdrawal Faces Court Martial, Six Charges

The Marine who spoke out demanding accountability for the botched Afghanistan withdrawal is facing six charges and a court martial, according to Fox News.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller is facing misdemeanor-level court martial Maj. Gen. Julian D. Alford. The six charges were referred to Alford Wednesday, Fox News reported. (RELATED: So Far, The Only Person Fired In The Wake Of Afghanistan Mess Is A Marine Who Demanded Accountability)

The Marine is accused of showing contempt toward officials, disobeying an officer, disrespecting officers, failing to abide by regulation, abandoning his duties and displaying behavior unbecoming of an officer, Fox News reported.

Scheller posted a video to social media in August demanding accountability for the Biden administration and his senior leadership after 13 of his fellow service members were killed in Afghanistan. After Scheller’s video went viral, he was relieved for cause, ordered to stop posting to social media and thrown in the brig.

“I have been fighting for 17 years, and I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leaders ‘I demand accountability,'” said Scheller in the video.

The Marine Corps asserts that Marines can use their chain of command to express concerns, but may not openly criticize their leadership on social media, Fox News reported.

Many public figures and representatives came to Scheller’s defense on social media.

Please consider helping Lt Col Scheller & family — the Biden Admin, Biden’s Pentagon has locked him up in solitary confinement because he demanded accountability for Afghanistan withdrawal. Link below. https://t.co/s2e1vrm2F7 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 29, 2021

When patriots like Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller stand up and demand accountability from military leadership, they get thrown in the brig. Stuart Scheller did nothing wrong. #FreeStuartScheller https://t.co/mnHUKK1HL5 pic.twitter.com/5tw85i7zE8 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 29, 2021

The Pipe Hitter Foundation raised over $2 million for Scheller and his family to help cover relocation, loss of military benefits and legal expenses.