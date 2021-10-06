‘The David Hookstead Show’: ESPN Reportedly Removes Sage Steele From The Air, Andrew Wiggins Says He Felt Forced To Get Vaccinated, Shad Khan Releases A Statement On Urban Meyer, Old Meyer Stance On Bad Teams Goes Viral, Tyson Fury Guarantees A Knockout Against Deontay Wilder, Conor McGregor Reveals UFC 257 PPV Buys And Dave Chappelle’s New Comedy Special Is Awesome

Welcome to the Wednesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about ESPN reportedly removing Sage Steele from TV after her recent comments, Andrew Wiggins says he felt forced to get vaccinated, Shad Khan releases a statement about Urban Meyer, some old comments from the Jaguars coach are coming back to haunt him, Tyson Fury guarantees a knockout against Deontay Wilder, Conor McGregor reveals UFC 257 PPV buys and Dave Chappelle’s new special “The Closer” is outstanding.

TOPICS:

