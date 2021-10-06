‘We Believe In Civil Liberties’: Tucker Carlson Says He Would Defend Nicolle Wallace Even If She’s ‘Loathsome’

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson said Wednesday that he would “leap” to defend liberal MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace if she was attacked for her political opinions, but would not expect the same respect for “civil liberties” from Wallace.

“We almost never use her name on the air. Nicole Wallace is the physical embodiment of virtually everything that is wrong with this country,” Carlson said during his opening monologue on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“She is, in a word, loathsome,” he continued, “But let’s be completely honest, if the federal government ever decided, and then declared publicly, that Nicolle Wallace was a terrorist for her political opinions, we would unhesitatingly leap to her defense — with maximum vehemence.” The Fox News host said he would defend Wallace “instantly” and with persistence “because we believe in civil liberties.” (RELATED: ‘You Pass The Test’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Fawns Over Fauci In His Interview After Email Dump)

But Carlson predicted that Wallace would not return the favor. “If the entire staff of this show was arrested tomorrow for our beliefs, Nicolle Wallace would celebrate, and that’s the difference. We believe in civil liberties and they don’t.”

As proof of this accusation, Carlson asked if Wallace or any other host at MSNBC has bothered to examine how the federal government is “spying on people’s Google searches.” (RELATED: ‘A Good Boyfriend If He Wasn’t A Killer’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Compares Trump To ‘Dexter’)

“That’s happening. Court documents showing that the DOJ under Joe Biden has been obtaining sensitive private information from any American who typed in certain keywords into a google search.” Carlson insisted that Wallace would rather be “barking about how people who don’t agree with her don’t deserve civil liberties.”

Throughout September, Wallace compared the deaths due to COVID-19 to the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attack. In January, she predicted that former President Donald Trump would pardon the Capitol Hill rioters.

The news anchor also suggested in 2018 that former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders should be choked.