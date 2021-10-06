Editorial

Old Urban Meyer Segment On Dysfunctional Teams Goes Viral

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Some of Urban Meyer’s old stances are coming back to haunt him.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach has been getting dragged for several days after a video surfaced of a young blonde woman dancing on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, things got so bad in Jacksonville that the Jaguars were reportedly discussing whether the team could fire Meyer for cause and owner Shad Khan had to release a statement.

Now, the internet is digging up old receipts! Twitter user “lukezim” tweeted a screenshot from an old Fox segment of Urban Meyer talking about dysfunctional teams.

His three keys that lead to teams being bad? Trust issues, dysfunctional environment and selfishness. Sound familiar to anyone?

For anyone who is unfamiliar with the entire segment, you can watch the entire thing below.

Not a great look for Urban! Not a great look at all. Remember, folks, the internet doesn’t ever forget! It never does!

If you go on TV and lecture about what drives a team into the ground, you better make sure you never do those things.

Unfortunately for Meyer, he forgot that rule and he’s now paying the price.

Now, does that mean he should be fired? Absolutely not. That’s a galaxy brain take that should be ignored by anyone with a functioning brain.

Still he’s going to have to take his licks and move on. He truly has no other options.