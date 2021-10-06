Old Urban Meyer Segment On Dysfunctional Teams Goes Viral

Some of Urban Meyer’s old stances are coming back to haunt him.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach has been getting dragged for several days after a video surfaced of a young blonde woman dancing on him.

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas™️ (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

In fact, things got so bad in Jacksonville that the Jaguars were reportedly discussing whether the team could fire Meyer for cause and owner Shad Khan had to release a statement.

Now, the internet is digging up old receipts! Twitter user “lukezim” tweeted a screenshot from an old Fox segment of Urban Meyer talking about dysfunctional teams.

His three keys that lead to teams being bad? Trust issues, dysfunctional environment and selfishness. Sound familiar to anyone?

For anyone who is unfamiliar with the entire segment, you can watch the entire thing below.

1️⃣ Trust issues

2️⃣ Dysfunctional Environment

3️⃣ Selfishness@CoachUrbanMeyer breaks down the 3 criteria every struggling team needs to examine on #BigNoonKickoff pic.twitter.com/Am1p9Ya7Qn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2020

Not a great look for Urban! Not a great look at all. Remember, folks, the internet doesn’t ever forget! It never does!

If you go on TV and lecture about what drives a team into the ground, you better make sure you never do those things.

Unfortunately for Meyer, he forgot that rule and he’s now paying the price.

Urban Meyer is in hot water after a young blonde woman danced up on him. As I told my mom, when you’re 0-4, you have to find ways to cope. Let’s just be thankful Urban’s health issues didn’t flare up. pic.twitter.com/urMsdPoxPG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 4, 2021

Now, does that mean he should be fired? Absolutely not. That’s a galaxy brain take that should be ignored by anyone with a functioning brain.

Should Urban Meyer be fired for letting a hot blonde woman dance up on him? The answer is no and you’d have to be insane to think otherwise. This is America, and in this country, dancing isn’t illegal. pic.twitter.com/8UXuvJWqf2 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 5, 2021

Still he’s going to have to take his licks and move on. He truly has no other options.