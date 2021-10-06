Video Shows Woman Barely Getting Away From Man Sprinting To Get Into Her Home

The New York Police Department released a video Tuesday showing a woman barely getting away from a man who was trying to break into her home.

The 50-year-old woman was on her way home to her building in Claremont Village while she was being stalked by a man who has yet to be identified, The New York Post reported. (RELATED: Woman Is Arrested After Sending Man 65,000 Text Messages And Breaking Into His House)

WANTED for an Attempted Burglary on 9/23/21 @ 2:00 AM, vicinity of E. 168 St. & Sherman Ave. #Bronx @NYPD44Pct. Individual followed female victim and attempted to gain access to her apartment. Reward up to $3500 Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! pic.twitter.com/Tff0WDYyKh — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 6, 2021

The woman arrived at her home around 2:00 a.m. on Sept. 23 when she was being followed by her stalker, according to The New York Post.

The video shows that the woman quickly unlocked her door and looked behind her before shutting it.

The footage also shows the suspect sprinting down the hall to find that the woman had locked her door and proceeding to attempt to break in before giving up.

The NYPD are still searching for the suspect, who was wearing a white undershirt and jeans.