Zodiac Killer Identified, Investigators Say

A team of specialists who investigate cold cases say that they have identified one of America’s most notorious serial killers in history, the Zodiac Killer.

The team known as “The Case Breakers” which include former law enforcement investigators, journalists and military intelligence officers, claimed that they have identified the infamous Zodiac Killer who was responsible for terrorizing the people of San Francisco through killings and unsolvable riddles in the late 60’s, Fox News reported Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘Torso Killer’ Admits To Cold-Case Murders From 1974)

Investigators say they’ve identified the Zodiac Killer, just five days after Netflix added the ‘Zodiac’ film:https://t.co/G8jA3qIORS — OutKick (@Outkick) October 6, 2021

The Zodiac Killer has been connected to five confirmed murders between 1968 and 1969 but the killer has bragged about claiming as many as 37 victims. The Zodiac killer would taunt authorities by sending complicated riddles to newspapers and law enforcement, according to Fox News.

The Case Breakers have claimed that they have identified the killer as Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018, according to the outlet.

The team have discovered new evidence including a photo showing a scars on Poste’s which matches up with the police sketch of the killer and deciphered letters that revealed Poste as the killer, Fox News reported.

It was also believed that Poste was responsible for the murder of Cheri Jo Bates on Oct. 31, 1966, in Riverside where her body was found in an alleyway on the Riverside City College campus after she was reported missing, according to Fox News.

One of Poste’s neighbors has come forward and said that him and his wife babysat her as a child. She said he taught her how to shoot guns and that Poste was abusive towards his wife, according to Fox News.