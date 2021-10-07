Authorities Arrest 18 Former NBA Players In Alleged Defrauding Scheme

Multiple former NBA players have been arrested by federal authorities.

According to ESPN, a total of 18 former NBA players were taken into federal custody after allegedly defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan to the tune of nearly $4 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN wrote the following about the allegations:

According to the indictment, the former players engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred.

There are also some major names on the list of 18 players arrested. Sebastian Telfair, Glen Davis, Darius Miles, Shannon Brown and Tony Wroten were all among the former players taken into custody, according to Tom Winter.

Some of the players charged include:

– Milt Palacio

– Sebastian Telfair

– Antoine Wright

– Darius Miles

– Ruben Patterson

– Eddie Robinson

– Gregory Smith

– Glen Davis

– Jamario Moon (1/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 7, 2021

More former players:

– Terrence Williams

– Alan Anderson

– Tony Allen

– Shannon Brown

– William Bynum

– Melvin Ely

– Christopher Douglas-Roberts

– Tony Wroten (2/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 7, 2021

This is an absolutely stunning situation, and I think it’s safe to say that the NBA will do what it can to make sure anyone who is guilty has the book thrown at them.

If there’s one thing powerful organizations don’t like, it’s allegedly being defrauded out of their money.

Also, why did some of these players allegedly engage in this kind of conduct. Davis made more than $30 million during his career, Darius Miles made more than $60 million and Sebastian Telfair made just under $20 million.

Why the hell would these guys allegedly get involved in defrauding the league. It makes no sense at all.

It’s going to be fascinating to watch how this all shakes out. What a stunning day for the NBA and everyone involved.