Boxing Promoter Bob Arum On Kate Abdo: ‘F**k Her’

Bob Arum (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/grosenstein/status/1445872803106865153)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum is not a fan of Kate Abdo.

According to BroBible, Fox’s Abdo led the Wednesday press conference between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, and near the end, she asked the two stars to do a face-off. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Arum waved it off and had some blunt words afterwards.

“F**k her and f**k them. There was no face-off and we saved the fight,” Arum said after the fact as he also accused Abdo of being biased towards Wilder.

Watch his absurd comments below.

What a bizarre and unnecessary reaction from Arum. I know the boxing game likes to hype things up and promote hostilities, but this seems like a bit much.

He dropped an f-bomb because she suggested doing a face-off, which Fury seemed more than okay with!

This also wasn’t the only wild Arum moment from the presser. He lost his mind when pushed about fighter pay.

This fight Saturday night is going to be epic, and I can’t wait to watch. It’s going to be an epic time. Go, Fury, go!