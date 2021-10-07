Boxing Promoter Bob Arum On Kate Abdo: ‘F**k Her’

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum is not a fan of Kate Abdo.

According to BroBible, Fox’s Abdo led the Wednesday press conference between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, and near the end, she asked the two stars to do a face-off. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Arum waved it off and had some blunt words afterwards.

“F**k her and f**k them. There was no face-off and we saved the fight,” Arum said after the fact as he also accused Abdo of being biased towards Wilder.

Watch his absurd comments below.

Bob Arum incredibly critical of @kate_abdo. Says she was biased towards Deontay Wilder and knew they weren’t having a face off. “F*** her.” #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/kKRKfnp9vc — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) October 6, 2021

What a bizarre and unnecessary reaction from Arum. I know the boxing game likes to hype things up and promote hostilities, but this seems like a bit much.

He dropped an f-bomb because she suggested doing a face-off, which Fury seemed more than okay with!

“He’s got a punch like a rifle shot, he’s always in the fight.” Bob Arum sees #FuryWilder3 going the same way as the second as long as @Tyson_Fury can swamp the Bronze Bomber. pic.twitter.com/yLWVoQL8RP — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 7, 2021

This also wasn’t the only wild Arum moment from the presser. He lost his mind when pushed about fighter pay.

Bob Arum losing his shit over someone calling him out over fighter pay is the best this I’ve seen today #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/eOMzyki1UF — The Fite Zone 🥊🤼‍♂️ (@TheFiteZone) October 6, 2021

This fight Saturday night is going to be epic, and I can’t wait to watch. It’s going to be an epic time. Go, Fury, go!