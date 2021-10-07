Brian Laundrie’s Father To Join Search For Fugitive Son

Brian Laundrie’s lawyer said Wednesday that Christopher Laundrie, father of Brian, would join authorities in the manhunt for his son.

Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, reportedly told his parents Sept. 13 he would go hiking in 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida. Laundrie never returned to his parent’s nearby home in North Port, Florida, WFLA 8 reported.

“Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today,” said family attorney Steve Bertolino, Fox News reported. “Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be.” (RELATED: Man Claims To Have Seen Brian Laundrie Near Appalachian Trail)

FBI agents executed a search warrant on Sept. 20 at the Laundrie household, taking several items of interest and towing the family’s Mustang in search for evidence, New York Post reported. Since their son disappeared, Brian’s parents have bunkered in their home and have kept a low profile.

The FBI released a federal warrant for bank fraud charges on Sept. 23 after Laundrie allegedly used someone else’s debit card without authorization, racking up more than $1,000 in debit card expenses.