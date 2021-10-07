Wedding Ring From Andy Murray Stolen In Unusual Way

Tennis Superstar Andy Murray asked the public for help finding his wedding ring in a video posted Thursday on Twitter.

Murray left his shoes under his car overnight in an attempt to air them out, according to a video posted to Twitter.



“I decided when I got back to the hotel that the shoes needed some air and needed to dry them out a little bit,” Murray said.

Murray went to his car the next morning and the shoes were gone. He lost his wedding ring because he ties it to his shoes while he’s playing.

“I basically tie my wedding ring to my shoes when I’m playing because I can’t play with it on my hand,” Murray went on to say.

Murray asked for help from his fans in helping him find his wedding ring. “If everyone could share this or may have any clue where they may be, it would be very helpful,” Murray said about his shoes and wedding ring. (RELATED: Elderly Man Retrieves 71-Year-Old Wedding Ring With Help From Neighbor’s Metal Detector)

Murray was also forced to buy new shoes from a local pro shop for the match.

He’s playing in the Indian Wells Masters in California this week, reported Yahoo Sports. The tournament is only one of two Masters tournaments the superstar hasn’t won.