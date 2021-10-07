Fans Get In A Huge Fight During The Chargers/Raiders Game In Crazy Viral Video

Fans at the Chargers/Raiders game thought it was a good idea to fight.

In a video posted by TMZ, a group of fans in Raiders jerseys were throwing punches this past Monday night when Justin Herbert and company earned a huge win.

It's not clear what started the altercation, but it is crystal clear that things were off the rails. Give it a watch below.

I will never understand clowns who fight during sporting events. It makes no sense to me at all. I just don't get it.

NFL tickets are incredibly expensive, and I can't imagine spending a ton of money and then starting a fight. It doesn't seem like a great way to spend your money.

On the other hand, we've seen more fights since the start of the football season than I can ever remember before.

It seems like people are amped up and on edge in a way that is even crazier than usual. I guess that’s what happens when you keep people out of stadiums for a year.

Let us know what you think of this brawl in the comments below.