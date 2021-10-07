Chiefs Fan Gets Pummeled During A Fight In Unreal Viral Video

A Chiefs fan got lit up this past Sunday.

In a video tweeted by @JessePantuosco, a fan was demolished in a fight during the Kansas City/Philadelphia game.

You can watch the incredible video below.

However, this situation might not be as simple as it appeared to be on the surface. According to witness Mike Typer, the Chiefs fan "instigated the physical contact by shoving people several times before it went to hands being thrown."

He also tweeted that fans of the Eagles were great to him!

I was there; literally across aisle; entire thing was started by the Chiefs “fan”. I was wearing a Mahomes jersey and cheering on the Chiefs and was treated great by the Philly fans. No more than standard and expected razzing. — Mike Typer (@MikeTyper) October 3, 2021

Yes, he instigated the physical contact by shoving people several times before it went to hands being thrown. — Mike Typer (@MikeTyper) October 4, 2021

You never want to be the guy who ends up getting lit up like a Christmas tree in a viral video. That's always going to be a very tough look to shake.

Getting obliterated in a viral video is almost never going to be something people let go.

Royal Rumble in Memphis pic.twitter.com/hQmcrOKMp7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 5, 2021

To make matters worse, this guy now has someone out there talking about how he instigated the whole thing. So, not only did he get his butt kicked, but he also allegedly started the entire situation.

Yeah, not a great look at all!

Next time, grab another beer and just enjoy the show!

H/T: Outkick