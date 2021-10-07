Deion Sanders Thinks Alabama Could Hang With Multiple NFL Teams

Deion Sanders thinks Alabama could hang with several NFL teams.

During an episode of the Barstool Sports podcast “21st and Prime,” the NFL legend and current JSU head coach said he thinks Nick Saban’s team could compete with the Jets, Jaguars, Giants and Texans all a tight game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his insane comments below.

I don’t know what the hell Sanders is talking about. We’ve heard claims like this several times in the past, but let’s get real.

There is zero chance Alabama could hang with an NFL team. For the sake of argument, let’s just say the Jaguars are the worst team in the NFL.

The Jaguars would beat the Crimson Tide without even having to really try. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence torched a great Alabama as a freshman in college.

What would he do to Nick Saban’s defense with an NFL offensive line and NFL skill position players. They would destroy Alabama, and I say that as someone who thinks Alabama is the best team in America.

You’re talking about grown men with NFL experience against teenagers and young men in their early-20s. Alabama puts a lot of people in the NFL every year. That’s of course true. You know what every single player on an NFL roster have in common?

They all play in the NFL. The backups are still former college stars.

So, to put it bluntly, the Jaguars and every other team in the NFL would dismantle Alabama in a heartbeat.