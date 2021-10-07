Watch The Final Trailer For ‘Dune’

The final trailer for Dune has dropped.

The plot of the film based on the book from Frank Herbert, according to IDMB, is, as follows:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

“Dune” has been one of the most-hyped films of 2021 for a long time at this point, and the final trailer will only send expectations even further north.

Give it a watch below. Fans are going to love it.

I’ve never read “Dune,” but it doesn’t matter to me. The movie looks absolutely incredible, and I can’t wait to watch it when it drops October 22.

I’m going in completely blind, and I honestly kind of prefer it that way.

The cast is also loaded with an outrageous amount of talent. Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem are also all in the movie.

If that lineup doesn’t get you pumped, you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse.

Make sure to catch “Dune” on HBO Max starting October 22. It’s going to be one hell of an epic ride.